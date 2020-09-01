Global  
 

Watch: JEE main kicks off across India with full Covid preventive steps

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
JEE 2020 kicked off across the country amid the raging Covid pandemic crisis.

Around 858,000 students will be appearing for the test at 660 centres across the country between September 1 and 6.

Students were seen queueing up outside the examination centres as Covid preventive steps have been put in place across all the examination centres.

Thermal screening was being conducted and students were asked to dispose of their masks and provided new ones before entering exam centres.

The SoPs issued by the National Testing Agency was being followed at all the examination centres.

Massive protests had been held across the country demanding a delay in holding the examination.

Protesters had argued that it was unsafe to hold examinations amid the Covid pandemic.

Opposition parties had also protested and urged the government to delay the examinations.

The government though had been adamant saying that the students themselves wanted the examinations to be held as their academic year would be jeopardised if exams were delayed further.

Watch the full video for all the details.


