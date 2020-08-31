PM Modi & Pranab Mukherjee, a friendship that endured across sharp party lines | Oneindia News

PM Narendra Modi paid his last respects to Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee a day after he passed away at hospital after battling a lung infection for weeks.

PM Modi has always held Mukherjee in high regard, someone he looks up to as a father figure, mentor and guide.

What makes this friendship across stark party lines endure?

