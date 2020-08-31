Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi & Pranab Mukherjee, a friendship that endured across sharp party lines | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:06s - Published
PM Modi & Pranab Mukherjee, a friendship that endured across sharp party lines | Oneindia News

PM Modi & Pranab Mukherjee, a friendship that endured across sharp party lines | Oneindia News

PM Narendra Modi paid his last respects to Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee a day after he passed away at hospital after battling a lung infection for weeks.

PM Modi has always held Mukherjee in high regard, someone he looks up to as a father figure, mentor and guide.

What makes this friendship across stark party lines endure?

#PranabMukherjee #ModiMeetsMukherjee #ModiFatherFigure


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Pranab Mukherjee was a towering statesman: PM Modi mourns former President's demise [Video]

Pranab Mukherjee was a towering statesman: PM Modi mourns former President's demise

Former President and Bharat Ratna awardee Pranab Mukherjee passed away at age of 84 on August 31. His son Abhijit Mukherjee announced the news on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published
Pranab Mukherjee dies: President Kovind, PM Modi, others offer condolences [Video]

Pranab Mukherjee dies: President Kovind, PM Modi, others offer condolences

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee made the announcement on social media. The Congress veteran was admitted in a Delhi hospital and had been operated to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:08Published
Pranab Mukherjee's secret diary that may be published posthumously | Oneindia News [Video]

Pranab Mukherjee's secret diary that may be published posthumously | Oneindia News

Soon after stepping down as the President of India, Pranab Mukherjee changed his Twitter handle to @citizenmukherjee, as a reminder that as a President he was merely the first citizen and after his..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:14Published