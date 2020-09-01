Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Kovind, PM Modi & several leaders pay last respects to Pranab Mukherjee

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:17s - Published
President Kovind, PM Modi & several leaders pay last respects to Pranab Mukherjee

President Kovind, PM Modi & several leaders pay last respects to Pranab Mukherjee

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chiefs of the three defence services and several leaders paid their last respects to former president Pranab Mukherjee at his residence on September 1.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief J P Nadda, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among others also paid homage to the former president.

Pranab Mukherjee will be cremated in Delhi today.

The former president died on August 31 at the age of 84.

He had been operated to remove a blood clot in his brain.

Mukherjee was on ventilator since the surgery.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pranab Mukherjee Pranab Mukherjee 13th President of India

Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha remembers Pranab Mukherjee [Video]

Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha remembers Pranab Mukherjee

On September 14, Rajya Sabha proceedings begun on the first day of Monsoon Session. The proceedings had begun following the social distancing norms. The members of Rajya Sabha paid tribute to former MP and former president Pranab Mukherjee. Mukherjee passed away on 31 August at the age of 84.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:09Published
Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha MPs pay tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee and others [Video]

Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha MPs pay tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee and others

The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha began on September 14 during the Parliament's monsoon session. This is first Parliament session amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All safety measures have been taken to conduct the session as per guidelines issued by government. The Member of Parliaments (MPs) in Lok Sabha paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee today. They also paid tribute to legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, ex-Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, Uttar Pradesh Ministers Kamal Rani and Chetan Chauhan and ex-union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and others who passed away this year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:06Published
Mortal remains of Pranab Mukherjee immersed in Ganga at Har ki Pauri [Video]

Mortal remains of Pranab Mukherjee immersed in Ganga at Har ki Pauri

The mortal remains of former President Pranab Mukherjee were immersed in the Ganga at Har ki Pauri late Tuesday evening by his son Abhijit Mukherjee. Before the immersion of the ashes, a ritual was also performed. Noting that many people could not attend the cremation of Pranab Mukherjee because of the Covid-19 situation, his son Abhijit said the family would have considered taking the mortal remains of the former president to West Bengal for the last rites if restrictions were not in place. Mukherjee died at the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on Aug 31. He had been operated to remove a blood clot in his brain. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:55Published

Ram Nath Kovind Ram Nath Kovind 14th and current President of India

Fraternity mourns demise of legendary singer Balasubrahmanyam [Video]

Fraternity mourns demise of legendary singer Balasubrahmanyam

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam died at the age of 74 on September 25. Singer was admitted to Chennai's MGM hospital after symptoms of coronavirus. "Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices," tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind. Fraternity mourned his sudden demise. "The Voice of Victory,Love,Devotion and Joy!" tweeted AR Rahman. Lata Mangeshkar expressed grief. Shankar Mahadevan shared a video message on Twitter.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

"Is there no India below Vindhya mountains?" MPs write to President on certain exclusions from Culture Committee

 MPs have written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his immediate intervention in ensuring that the committee announced by the Minister for Culture to study..
DNA
Govt to blame for 'hungama': Opposition on Parliament ruckus after Prez meet [Video]

Govt to blame for 'hungama': Opposition on Parliament ruckus after Prez meet

Opposition parties tried to corner the government over farm bills by meeting the President of India. Opposition leaders urged President Ram Nath Kovind to not give assent to controversial bills. The meeting took place days after massive fracas in Rajya Sabha for which 8 MPs were suspended. The opposition blamed the government for commotion, while seeking fresh debate in parliament on the bills. Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “"I apprised him of the way these two bills were passed unconstitutionally and also urged him to return these bills, so that amendments can be made.” He added, “Before passing these bills, the government should have taken all political parties into confidence. They should have discussed with farmer organisations and their leaders so that a proper consensus could have reached.” Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:08Published
MoS Railways Suresh Angadi passes away after testing COVID-19 positive [Video]

MoS Railways Suresh Angadi passes away after testing COVID-19 positive

The Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away at Delhi's AIIMS on September 23. As per AIIMS top official, he was tested positive for COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his condolence and tweeted-'Suresh Angadi was a dedicated MP and effective minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour.' President Ram Nath Kovind also condoles death of MoS Suresh Angadi. He tweeted-'An amiable leader Suresh Angadi worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency, Belagavi and Karnataka.' Angadi was elected Member of Parliament from Karnataka's Belagavi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi to deliver virtual speech at UN General Assembly on Saturday

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver a virtual address at the annual UN General Assembly on Saturday, official sources said. The UN General..
IndiaTimes

Farmers, workers to benefit for 1st time in years from new laws: PM Modi

 Even as some farm organisations and opposition-ruled states like Punjab and Maharashtra said they will oppose implementation of the new farm laws, PM Narendra..
IndiaTimes

India walks out of UNGA hall over Pak PM's speech; calls it 'new diplomatic low'

 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak on Saturday at the UNGA at 6.30 pm on Saturday.
DNA

Farmers have no faith in Modi govt: Rahul Gandhi

 Claiming that the entire country is opposing the newly passed agriculture bills, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said farmers do not have any faith in..
IndiaTimes

Venkaiah Naidu Venkaiah Naidu 13th Vice President of India

As RS clears bills amid opposition boycott, chairman Naidu defends action, expresses anguish at 'unpleasant turn of events'

 Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said it is "extremely unpalatable" when bills are passed amid a boycott of proceedings by some sections of the..
IndiaTimes

Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die, 8 days ahead of scheduled

 Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, eight days ahead of the scheduled end of the Monsoon session, amid concerns of spread of coronavirus among..
IndiaTimes
Suspension of MPs has taken place on their conduct: Rajya Sabha Chairman [Video]

Suspension of MPs has taken place on their conduct: Rajya Sabha Chairman

Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu on September 23 said that suspension of the members has taken place due to their conduct. "I am not happy about the suspension of the members. The action has been taken on their conduct. We have nothing against any member," said Naidu after eight Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for their 'unruly behaviour' in the Rajya Sabha.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

New agriculture laws will enslave farmers: Rahul Gandhi

 Attacking the Centre over the agriculture sector reform Bills passed by the Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that these would "enslave our..
IndiaTimes

Congress doing 'double-faced' politics over farm bills: BJP

 The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of "double-faced" politics over the contentious farm bills and said Rahul Gandhi should first disassociate his party..
IndiaTimes

Congress did what it said: Rahul Gandhi on Madhya Pradesh farm loan waiver

 The Congress did what it said, while the BJP makes only false promises, Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday, taking a dig at the MP government's reported statement in..
IndiaTimes

Modi govt has 'destroyed' web of relationships with countries: Rahul

 Living in a neighbourhood with no friends is dangerous, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had..
IndiaTimes

Om Birla Om Birla Speaker of The Lok Sabha

Opposition members boycotted last day of session due to some political compulsions: Om Birla

 Opposition members boycotted the last day of the Monsoon Session due to some "political compulsions," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday, noting that they..
IndiaTimes

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die, opposition remains absent

 While the opposition boycotted the proceedings, Speaker Om Birla began proceedings at 6 pm and announced the adjournment sine die after the government laid the..
DNA

J. P. Nadda J. P. Nadda Indian politician

BJP leaders pay tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary [Video]

BJP leaders pay tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary

BJP national president JP Nadda paid tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary at party's headquarters in Delhi on September 25. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Dr Harsh Vardhan also paid tribute to Jana Sangh leader. Upadhyaya was a RSS thinker and former leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published
Indian Railways was taking new dimensions under Suresh Angadi's leadership: Piyush Goyal [Video]

Indian Railways was taking new dimensions under Suresh Angadi's leadership: Piyush Goyal

The Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away at Delhi's AIIMS on September 23. As per AIIMS top official, he tested positive for COVID-19. Speaking to media, BJP National President, JP Nadda said, "It is really a matter of pain for all of us. His soul will rest in peace. It is unfortunate that one of our senior leaders Angadi Ji passed away today." "Throughout his life, he worked for the welfare of people. I pray to the almighty to give strength to his family so that they can overcome this grief," he added. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal added, "Words fail me at this time, he was an absolutely wonderful human being. It is a deep personal loss for me. He was elder to me and he always guided and supported me. Under his leadership, Indian Railways was taking many new dimensions."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:43Published
BJP won't buckle under political pressure: JP Nadda on farm bills [Video]

BJP won't buckle under political pressure: JP Nadda on farm bills

Responding to the growing opposition criticism over the three agriculture bills, BJP national president JP Nadda on September 18 said that his government will not "buckle under political pressure" even as farmers in various parts of the country continue to protest against the contentious bills. The BJP chief said, "Essential Commodities Act is being regulated as there was a rise in the volume of commodities. We won't buckle under pressure politics." "BJP was the only political party which supplied 25 crores food packets, 5 crores ration kits and 1 crore masks to the needy during the lockdown. Other political parties were into lockdown mode themselves," Nadda added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Arvind Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal Indian politician

Delhi govt to adopt 'Bio Decomposer Technique' to combat stubble burning [Video]

Delhi govt to adopt 'Bio Decomposer Technique' to combat stubble burning

Delhi government to adopt 'Bio Decomposer Technique' to combat stubble burning.After visiting the 'Pusa Agriculture Institute' on September 24, Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal stated that 'Bio Decomposer Technique' which is developed by the institute helps in turning crop stubble into manure. "This technique helps in turning crop stubble into manure. If utilised, it'll enrich the quality of soil and will curb problem of stubble burning," said Arvind Kejriwal.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published

Kejriwal targets govt over passage of farm Bills, lauds protest by suspended RS MPs

 Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday targeted the government over the passage of the "dangerous" farm Bills without division of votes in Rajya Sabha,..
IndiaTimes
Farm Bills: Anil Vij accuses Kejriwal of inciting people [Video]

Farm Bills: Anil Vij accuses Kejriwal of inciting people

Criticising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for opposing central government's farm bills, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the former's job is to incite outrage among people. He further asked Kejriwal to point out the exact provision of new agriculture bills that give advantage to corporates. Anil Vij informed that all previous restrictions on farmers of having to sell their produce to specific places under set conditions will be removed. "As made clear by the Prime Minister, MSPs and all Mandis will stay. All farmers wishing to sell their produce at such rates to such places can still do so. But others will be able to sell their produce to whomsoever and where ever they'd want," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:30Published

Related news from verified sources

'Nation mourns one of its worthiest sons': Leaders across party lines condole Mukherjee's death

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this

MumbaiLiveNews

Mumbai Live About 1,350 people which includes President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, Leader o… https://t.co/9O5MFeV6u3 1 day ago

spid_media

SPID Media Tech company with links to China monitoring 10,000 Indians including PM: Report Zhenhua Data Information Tech Co.… https://t.co/xazh2ngs8k 1 day ago

AskShubh

शुभम खंडेलवाल 🇮🇳 Zhenhua Data Information Technology Co. Limited is monitoring PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, several… https://t.co/pdRu8ER2Vo 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kangana Ranaut’s birthday wish to PM Modi, says ‘lucky to have you as PM’ [Video]

Kangana Ranaut’s birthday wish to PM Modi, says ‘lucky to have you as PM’

Prime Minister Modi has turned 70 today and several bollywood stars have sent across their wishes through social media. Actor Kangana Ranaut posted a video on Twitter lauding the Prime Minister. She..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:48Published
Bollywood wishes PM Modi: Lucky to have you as PM, says Kangana Ranaut [Video]

Bollywood wishes PM Modi: Lucky to have you as PM, says Kangana Ranaut

Prime Minister Modi has turned 70 today and several bollywood stars have sent across their wishes through social media. Actor Kangana Ranaut posted a video on Twitter lauding the Prime Minister. She..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:48Published
BJP youth wing plants 70 tress at Delhi's Lodhi Garden on PM Modi's 70th birthday [Video]

BJP youth wing plants 70 tress at Delhi's Lodhi Garden on PM Modi's 70th birthday

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) planted 70 trees on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday on September 17. They planted trees at Lodhi Garden to mark and celebrate the 70th..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:17Published