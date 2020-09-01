President Kovind, PM Modi & several leaders pay last respects to Pranab Mukherjee

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chiefs of the three defence services and several leaders paid their last respects to former president Pranab Mukherjee at his residence on September 1.
On September 14, Rajya Sabha proceedings begun on the first day of Monsoon Session. The proceedings had begun following the social distancing norms. The members of Rajya Sabha paid tribute to former MP and former president Pranab Mukherjee. Mukherjee passed away on 31 August at the age of 84.
The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha began on September 14 during the Parliament's monsoon session. This is first Parliament session amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All safety measures have been taken to conduct the session as per guidelines issued by government. The Member of Parliaments (MPs) in Lok Sabha paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee today. They also paid tribute to legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, ex-Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, Uttar Pradesh Ministers Kamal Rani and Chetan Chauhan and ex-union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and others who passed away this year.
The mortal remains of former President Pranab Mukherjee were immersed in the Ganga at Har ki Pauri late Tuesday evening by his son Abhijit Mukherjee. Before the immersion of the ashes, a ritual was also performed. Noting that many people could not attend the cremation of Pranab Mukherjee because of the Covid-19 situation, his son Abhijit said the family would have considered taking the mortal remains of the former president to West Bengal for the last rites if restrictions were not in place. Mukherjee died at the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on Aug 31. He had been operated to remove a blood clot in his brain. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:55Published
Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam died at the age of 74 on September 25. Singer was admitted to Chennai's MGM hospital after symptoms of coronavirus. "Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices," tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind. Fraternity mourned his sudden demise. "The Voice of Victory,Love,Devotion and Joy!" tweeted AR Rahman. Lata Mangeshkar expressed grief. Shankar Mahadevan shared a video message on Twitter.
Opposition parties tried to corner the government over farm bills by meeting the President of India. Opposition leaders urged President Ram Nath Kovind to not give assent to controversial bills. The meeting took place days after massive fracas in Rajya Sabha for which 8 MPs were suspended. The opposition blamed the government for commotion, while seeking fresh debate in parliament on the bills. Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “"I apprised him of the way these two bills were passed unconstitutionally and also urged him to return these bills, so that amendments can be made.” He added, “Before passing these bills, the government should have taken all political parties into confidence. They should have discussed with farmer organisations and their leaders so that a proper consensus could have reached.” Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:08Published
The Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away at Delhi's AIIMS on September 23. As per AIIMS top official, he was tested positive for COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his condolence and tweeted-'Suresh Angadi was a dedicated MP and effective minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour.' President Ram Nath Kovind also condoles death of MoS Suresh Angadi. He tweeted-'An amiable leader Suresh Angadi worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency, Belagavi and Karnataka.' Angadi was elected Member of Parliament from Karnataka's Belagavi.
Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu on September 23 said that suspension of the members has taken place due to their conduct. "I am not happy about the suspension of the members. The action has been taken on their conduct. We have nothing against any member," said Naidu after eight Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for their 'unruly behaviour' in the Rajya Sabha.
BJP national president JP Nadda paid tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary at party's headquarters in Delhi on September 25. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Dr Harsh Vardhan also paid tribute to Jana Sangh leader. Upadhyaya was a RSS thinker and former leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.
The Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away at Delhi's AIIMS on September 23. As per AIIMS top official, he tested positive for COVID-19. Speaking to media, BJP National President, JP Nadda said, "It is really a matter of pain for all of us. His soul will rest in peace. It is unfortunate that one of our senior leaders Angadi Ji passed away today." "Throughout his life, he worked for the welfare of people. I pray to the almighty to give strength to his family so that they can overcome this grief," he added. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal added, "Words fail me at this time, he was an absolutely wonderful human being. It is a deep personal loss for me. He was elder to me and he always guided and supported me. Under his leadership, Indian Railways was taking many new dimensions."
Responding to the growing opposition criticism over the three agriculture bills, BJP national president JP Nadda on September 18 said that his government will not "buckle under political pressure" even as farmers in various parts of the country continue to protest against the contentious bills. The BJP chief said, "Essential Commodities Act is being regulated as there was a rise in the volume of commodities. We won't buckle under pressure politics." "BJP was the only political party which supplied 25 crores food packets, 5 crores ration kits and 1 crore masks to the needy during the lockdown. Other political parties were into lockdown mode themselves," Nadda added.
Delhi government to adopt 'Bio Decomposer Technique' to combat stubble burning.After visiting the 'Pusa Agriculture Institute' on September 24, Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal stated that 'Bio Decomposer Technique' which is developed by the institute helps in turning crop stubble into manure. "This technique helps in turning crop stubble into manure. If utilised, it'll enrich the quality of soil and will curb problem of stubble burning," said Arvind Kejriwal.
Criticising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for opposing central government's farm bills, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the former's job is to incite outrage among people. He further asked Kejriwal to point out the exact provision of new agriculture bills that give advantage to corporates. Anil Vij informed that all previous restrictions on farmers of having to sell their produce to specific places under set conditions will be removed. "As made clear by the Prime Minister, MSPs and all Mandis will stay. All farmers wishing to sell their produce at such rates to such places can still do so. But others will be able to sell their produce to whomsoever and where ever they'd want," he added.
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) planted 70 trees on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday on September 17. They planted trees at Lodhi Garden to mark and celebrate the 70th..