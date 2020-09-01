President Kovind, PM Modi & several leaders pay last respects to Pranab Mukherjee

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chiefs of the three defence services and several leaders paid their last respects to former president Pranab Mukherjee at his residence on September 1.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief J P Nadda, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among others also paid homage to the former president.

Pranab Mukherjee will be cremated in Delhi today.

The former president died on August 31 at the age of 84.

He had been operated to remove a blood clot in his brain.

Mukherjee was on ventilator since the surgery.

