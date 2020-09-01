Global  
 

PM faces pressure from backbenchers over Government U-turns

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Prime Minister will chair a meeting of his Cabinet today, ahead of theresumption of Parliament.

It comes as the Government continues to facepressure from backbench MPs over U-turns on policy including to exam resultsand mandatory face coverings in schools.


Farmers of Rajasthan's Bhilwara took a sigh of relief after the Farm Bills were passed by the Parliament. They hailed the bills in one voice and supported them with open arms. Bhilwara farmers also lambasted at the opposition parties, which are protesting against the bills. The farmers asserted that now they can sell their produce in different states, and get satisfactory amount of their produce. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 have been cleared by Parliament.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and members of his cabinet including Priti Patel,Baroness Evans, Michael Gove, Robert Buckland, Amanda Milling and Lord Frostarrive for a meeting in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Boris Johnson is facing fresh pressure from his backbenches for clarity ontaxes, education and coronavirus policy as MPs return to Westminster after thesummer recess.

The speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle leads MPs in a minute'ssilence for police Sergeant Matt Ratana, who was killed in a shooting inCroydon, south London, on Friday, as he assisted a suspect to Croydon CustodyCentre.

Steve Baker, who is part of a Conservative rebellion calling for MPs to have a greater say over Covid measures before they are introduced, says he is sure there will be enough votes to defeat the government.

The so-called burqa ban has been in place since August 2019 and women who cover their faces on public transport or in buildings including schools and hospitals risk a 150 euro fine

A police officer was seen escorting a man from a tube carriage for not wearing a protective face mask. Footage filmed on September 24 - the day the government's new COVID-19 guidelines went into effect.

It is the first time after nearly two decades that the Afghan government and the Taliban are meeting face to face. But as they meet in Doha, attacks are continuing in Afghanistan.

A new science based public information campaign will be launched ahead ofwinter to highlight how everyone can help to stop the spread of the virus byremembering to wash their hands, cover their face.

