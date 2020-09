Men's world number one Novak Djokovic said not having fans in attendance atthe US Open has not hindered his game as he beat Bosnian Damir Dzumhur inthree straight sets to cruise through to the second round.

Novak Djokovic : Intensity was still there despite no fans at US Open

Britain's Cameron Norrie fights back from two sets down to beat ninth seed Diego Schwartzman on day one of the US Open.

Kristina Mladenovic says she is one of the players placed in a "bubble within the bubble" at the US Open after Benoit Paire's positive coronavirus test.

US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September

Novak Djokovic quits as president of the ATP player council to front a new association aiming to increase the power of the players.

Novak Djokovic and Karolina Pliskova are among the stars playing when the US Open gets under way in New York on Monday.

BENGALURU: It's been a busy week for . An overcrowded plate. Of his own making, though. The world No. 1 battled neck issues and stubborn opposition en route to..

World number one Novak Djokovic begins his pursuit of an 18th Grand Slam title with victory over Damir Dzumhur in the US Open first round.

In a major delight for tennis fans across the globe, the US Open becomes the first Grand Slam of the...

