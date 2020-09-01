Defence Secretary Ben Wallace Forgets Social Distancing, Shakes Hand

Samantha Reeves RT @KayBurley: That's a covid no-no...
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace forgets the basics on the way to a socially distanced cabinet meeting… 6 days ago
Don't expect COVID-19 executive orders to expire Monday, governor saysGov. Tate Reeves says his executive orders requiring residents to wear masks and practice social distancing are working, so Mississippians should not expect them to expire Monday.
Even Introverts Have Difficulty With Social DistancingThink your introverted friends have no problem with quarantine? They may have an even harder time than the extroverts. Buzz60’s TC Newman explains.
Restaurant bartops must abide by social distancing rulesLocal bars can open bar tops again, but they will have to abide by social distancing rules. There are exceptions to this rule - and bars not serving food will remain closed.