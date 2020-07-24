Mariah Carey was pressured by Ellen DeGeneres to reveal pregnancy

Global  
 

Mariah Carey has added to the drama surrounding Ellen DeGeneres by revealing that the talk show host tried to drag a pregnancy confirmation out of her after she had suffered a miscarriage.


