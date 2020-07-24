Mariah Carey was pressured by Ellen DeGeneres to reveal pregnancy

Mariah Carey has added to the drama surrounding Ellen DeGeneres by revealing that the talk show host tried to drag a pregnancy confirmation out of her after she had suffered a miscarriage.



Mariah Carey Says Ellen DeGeneres Made Her 'Extremely Uncomfortable' In Interview



Mariah Carey won’t be joining the long list of celebrities defending Ellen DeGeneres. Huffpost reports that the R&B icon recently reflected on her own brush with DeGeneres years ago. The host essentially "manipulated Carey into revealing she was pregnant" amid rumors she was expecting. Carey reflected on the 2008 interview in an expansive Vulture profile published on Monday. Carey said that she was “extremely uncomfortable” with the exchange at the time. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published on January 1, 1970 Rosie Has Compassion For Ellen



Rosie O'Donnell knows about what life is like hosting a talk show. O'Donnell hosted her own talk show from 1996 until she ended it in 2002. O'Donnell talked about Ellen Degeneres on the "Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best" podcast. "You can't fake your essence." O'Donnell said she has "compassion for Ellen, right? I have compassion, even though, you know, I hear the stories and I understand." "I think that from knowing her for so many years I have my own kind of history with her. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38 Published on January 1, 1970 Ellen DeGeneres plans to 'talk to fans' amid toxic workplace accusations



Ellen DeGeneres will address the scandal surrounding the allegedly "toxic" workplace environment at her daily TV show in a talk to fans. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published on January 1, 1970

