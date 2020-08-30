Global  
 

The Weeknd demands justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor at VMAs

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
The Weeknd demands justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor at VMAs
The Weeknd won two awards on Sunday night for video of the year and best R&B.

Man identified as retired police sergeant calls white woman a 'n***** lover' for supporting Black Lives Matter in Southern Calif [Video]

Man identified as retired police sergeant calls white woman a 'n***** lover' for supporting Black Lives Matter in Southern Calif

Liz Ovits was at the Caravan 4 Justice march on Saturday, August 29 in Seal Beach, California to support the victims of racial injustice during a peaceful protest. The 31-year-old, Long Beach..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:56Published
Biden Blames Trump For 'Stoking Violence In Our Cities' In Pittsburgh Speech [Video]

Biden Blames Trump For 'Stoking Violence In Our Cities' In Pittsburgh Speech

Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Monday strongly condemned recent outbreaks of violence in American cities and laid the blame squarely on President Trump's desk, accusing him of "stoking violence" and..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:26Published
Some Worry Ahead Of President Trump's Visit To Kenosha [Video]

Some Worry Ahead Of President Trump's Visit To Kenosha

President Donald Trump will be touring some of the damage from the unrest in Kenosha and will be meeting with police, but he will not be meeting with Jacob Blake's family. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:11Published