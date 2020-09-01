Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Usher reportedly expecting first child with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Usher reportedly expecting first child with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

Usher reportedly expecting first child with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are reportedly expecting their first child together after a whirlwind romance.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Usher (musician) Usher (musician) American singer, songwriter, dancer, businessman, and actor

Related news from verified sources

Usher Is Expecting First Baby With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

Usher has a Confession(s) to make: He's going to be a dad again! E! News has learned Usher and...
E! Online - Published

Usher's Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Is Pregnant with Their First Child Together!

Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are expecting a baby! Us Weekly reports that Jenn is...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



Tweets about this

AlexBrooklyn14

@Big_Smalls Puff Daddy RT @extratv: Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are reportedly having a baby! https://t.co/EA2Z2rfwx1 13 minutes ago

Hot1041stl

#STLisHot 104.1 Usher Raymond and Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Reportedly Expecting Their First Child https://t.co/jSuOHPLWI4 16 minutes ago

CityAlert

CITY ALERT | Digital Content #Usher is going to be a new dad once again. The singer and his girlfriend, music exec #JennGoicoechea, are expectin… https://t.co/DRnCLfkZhX 1 hour ago

queeniesblog

Queenie’s Blog USHER AND GIRLFRIEND JENN GOICOECHEA REPORTEDLY EXPECTING FIRST CHILD TOGETHER https://t.co/y8IWoxQLRf 3 hours ago

eternalfratboy1

Christopher I. Gomes RT @thatgrapejuice: Usher Reportedly Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea https://t.co/TNYP6uAQLS 4 hours ago

extratv

ExtraTV Usher & Jenn Goicoechea are reportedly expecting their first child together! 👶 https://t.co/YzrCAXkyfF https://t.co/DmKlrQ7QYH 5 hours ago

MajicDC

Majic 102.3/92.7 Usher Raymond and Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Reportedly Expecting Their First Child https://t.co/Hq3Ko3r9gJ 5 hours ago

979thebeat

97.9 The Beat DFW Usher Raymond and Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Reportedly Expecting Their First Child https://t.co/kYwr0oRip9 https://t.co/wkynaocVDg 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Usher is reportedly going to be a dad again! [Video]

Usher is reportedly going to be a dad again!

Usher is reportedly set to become a father for the third time as his partner photographer Jennifer Johnson is pregnant with their first child.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:12Published