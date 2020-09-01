Inmates and gang members at a southern Guatemalan prison, known as Infiernito, have released 10 guards they took as hostages.

Inmates at Guatemalan prison release 10 guards they took hostage

Footage filmed on August 31 shows a heavy police presence outside the jail and the guards were released after being held captive for 24 hours.

According to reports, Barrio 18 gang members are demanding for their gang leaders to be returned to the prison.