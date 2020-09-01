Iranian journalist makes plea against execution of protesters

Iranian journalist and women’s rights activist, Masih Alinejad makes a powerful plea for three young men sentenced to execution in Iran.

Amirhossein Moradi, Mohammad Rajabi, and Saeed Tamjidi are all reported to be in their 20's and were arrested in November 2019 for taking part in mass protests against the regime.

The trio's execution has been suspended after a hashtag against their execution was used millions of times online.

Another five demonstrators, Hadi Salehi, Mohammad Bastami, Abbas, Mohammadi, Majid Nazari, and Hadi Kiani, who were arrested during the 2017 protests, have now been sentenced to death.

Masih Alinejad recorded her appeal from New York on July 18.