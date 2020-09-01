Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pros, cons of renting an RV to avoid COVID-19 risk

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Pros, cons of renting an RV to avoid COVID-19 risk
Pros, cons of renting an RV to avoid COVID-19 risk

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NBC26

NBC26 News Many travelers are thinking of renting an RV for their fall or spring travel, but what does it really cost? https://t.co/v0lo74CQft 2 days ago

ScrippsNational

Scripps National News Instead of planes, trains, automobiles, and hotels, more and more travelers are considering renting an RV for upcom… https://t.co/nIo5AQCNm8 2 days ago

LucyMayCincy

Lucy May ICYMI Watch: Pros, cons of renting an RV to avoid COVID risk - story by ⁦@JohnMatarese⁩ https://t.co/4FXRB1CFlM 4 days ago

KTNV

KTNV 13 Action News Pros, cons of renting an RV to avoid COVID-19 risk. https://t.co/U7HItEmh2x 4 days ago

ArtDalvik

Art Dalvik Many travelers are thinking of renting an RV for their fall or spring travel, but what does it really cost? #suv… https://t.co/T7LEqKfJIS 4 days ago

FOX17

FOX 17 Many travelers are renting RVs during the pandemic. https://t.co/Ad06lNSRRV 4 days ago

KOAA

KOAA News5 While it appears a great way to travel, you need to know the pros and cons before you rent a camper or motor home. https://t.co/80aBdj0IHm 4 days ago

25NewsKXXV

25NewsKXXV Instead of planes, trains, automobiles, and hotels, more and more travelers are considering renting an RV for upcom… https://t.co/xWmDchfaky 5 days ago