Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus Vaccine Expectations And The Impact On Schools

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:20s - Published
Coronavirus Vaccine Expectations And The Impact On Schools

Coronavirus Vaccine Expectations And The Impact On Schools

KDKA's John Shumway speaks with a medical expert about the impact and timeline a Coronavirus vaccine will have on schools and education.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Once approved, should people be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine as a matter of public health? [Video]

Once approved, should people be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine as a matter of public health?

President Trump has committed the U.S. to approving a vaccine by the end of the year. Once a vaccine is approved, however, should cities, states or businesses mandate it? Denver7 heard multiple..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 06:26Published
Texas Could Mandate A COVID-19 Vaccine But It’s More Likely Your Employer Will [Video]

Texas Could Mandate A COVID-19 Vaccine But It’s More Likely Your Employer Will

According to the Congressional Research Service, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that states have the “authority to require mandatory vaccinations.”

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:54Published
Students In Quarantine As School Districts Try To Stop Coronavirus Spread [Video]

Students In Quarantine As School Districts Try To Stop Coronavirus Spread

Sixteen students from Carroll High are in mandatory quarantine, just one week after starting school.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:03Published