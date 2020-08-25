Ariana Grande makes Instagram history with 200 million followers

Global  
 

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
Singer Ariana Grande has become the first woman to reach 200 million Instagram followers.


Lady Gaga dominates at MTV VMAs, The Weeknd wins top award

 NEW YORK — Lady Gaga cleaned house at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, while The Weeknd took home the top prize — and both pop stars sent important messages..
VMAs 2020: Must-see photos of Lady Gaga, BTS, Miley Cyrus and more

 Keke Palmer hosted the first-ever virtual VMAs, where Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande led the nominations and K-pop stars BTS performed 'Dynamite'.
Lady Gaga Waist-Length Pink Hair [Video]

Lady Gaga Waist-Length Pink Hair

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are set to perform their hit song "Rain on Me" at tonight's 2020 Video Music Awards, so of course, everyone is super-eager to see how they'll do their hair and makeup. While there's no word yet from Grande, it's possible that Mother Monster gave fans a sneak peek of her hair look (although, knowing the singer's style, there could very well be multiple looks).

Still ill with coronavirus six months later: 'I have no idea how to get better'

 For some people Covid just will not go away – one woman’s Instagram diary of her long-haul illness.
Lizzo Wrapped Her Locs Into Space Buns [Video]

Lizzo Wrapped Her Locs Into Space Buns

Lizzo is inspiration on literally every level: her music gets our own creative juices flowing, her beauty looks kick off lasting trends, and her words help guide people in a more positive, less hateful direction. And a new post that she shared on Instagram falls into the latter two categories with both an adorable hairstyle and an amazing message. We've seen people make viral posts, become, you know, internet celebrities, and actually start making money and have careers.

Adele stirs cultural appropriation controversy wearing Bantu knots in latest photo

 Adele is stirring controversy after posting an Instagram wearing Bantu knots, a traditional African hairstyle.
Credit: Newsflare
