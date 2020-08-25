Ariana Grande makes Instagram history with 200 million followers

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are set to perform their hit song "Rain on Me" at tonight's 2020 Video Music Awards, so of course, everyone is super-eager to see how they'll do their hair and makeup. While there's no word yet from Grande, it's possible that Mother Monster gave fans a sneak peek of her hair look (although, knowing the singer's style, there could very well be multiple looks).
Lizzo is inspiration on literally every level: her music gets our own creative juices flowing, her beauty looks kick off lasting trends, and her words help guide people in a more positive, less hateful direction. And a new post that she shared on Instagram falls into the latter two categories with both an adorable hairstyle and an amazing message. We've seen people make viral posts, become, you know, internet celebrities, and actually start making money and have careers.