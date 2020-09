Serious injuries reported in I-290 crash

Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:43s - Published 2 minutes ago

A tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved in a crash on Interstate 290 in Shrewsbury.

ABOUT LABOR DAY ALREADY.KATIE: WE ARE WATCHING THEBREAKING NEWS OUT INJURIES VERY.-- SHREWSBERRY.STATE POLICE SAY THIS CRASHHAPPENED BEFORE 5:00 A.M.

ANDDOES INVOLVE SERIOUS INJURIES.THIS IS JUST AFTER EXIT 22,WHICH IS MAIN STREET.CARS ARE GETTING BY.THEY ARE KIND OF SQUIRRELING YOUAROUND FROM THE RIGHT LANE BEINGBLOCKED TO THE LEFT LANE.STATE POLICE WILL EVENTUALLYNEED TO SHUT DOWN THE ENTIREROADWAY TEMPORARILY FOR CLEANUP.I WILL KEEP YOU POSTED ON ALLUPDATES ASSOCIATED WITH THATCRAS