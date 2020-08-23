India Surpasses US for Largest Single-Day Spike in COVID-19 Cases
78,761 new cases were recorded in a 24 hour period, passing the 77,299 cases reported by the US in mid-July.
of today Coronavirus: India surpasses US for highest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases https://t.co/pfOHEirbju | telling th… https://t.co/t148sHKXES 2 days ago
COVID update: Maharashtra, Andhra continue to suffer, Delhi gets a breatherEven as India continue to report record rise in daily cases of coronavirus, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said the pandemic could be controlled by Diwali festival. India on August 31 reported..
Thai police patrol border with Myanmar after neighbouring country sees spike in Covid-19 casesThai soldiers patrol the border with Myanmar this morning (August 31) to stop illegal migrants after the neighbouring country suffered a dramatic spike in Covid-19 cases.
Officers in speedboats..
India's COVID tally crosses 36 lakh markIndia crossed 36 lakh mark of coronavirus cases including 7,81,975 active cases on Aug 31. The spike of 78,512 new cases and 971 deaths reported in India in last 24 hours. With 971 deaths, cumulative..