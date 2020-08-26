Wisconsin Governor Urges Trump To ‘Reconsider’ Visit To Kenosha
Trump making Kenosha trip to 'increase love' [NFA] GRAPHIC WARNING: Despite calls from local officials to reconsider the visit to the Midwestern city as emotions are still running high in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, President Donald Trump on Monday said he still plans to make the Kenosha trip. Gavino Garay has the story. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:55 Published on January 1, 1970
Biden Lashes Back at Trump The president heads to Kenosha, despite worries of further unrest: This is your politics tip sheet.
Wisconsin's Evers to vigilantes: 'Stay home' Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers told vigilantes to stay out of Kenosha on a day when prosecutors charged a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two..
What We Learned From the R.N.C. In a live discussion, Times national reporters talked about the themes at the Republican convention and the strategies in play to help President Trump get..
Wisconsin's Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes said on Sunday the state does not need a visit from...
