Wisconsin Governor Urges Trump To ‘Reconsider’ Visit To Kenosha

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Wisconsin Governor Urges Trump To ‘Reconsider’ Visit To Kenosha

Wisconsin Governor Urges Trump To ‘Reconsider’ Visit To Kenosha

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has written an official letter asking President Donald Trump not to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin.


What Facebook should do about its Kenosha problem

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Today let’s talk about the controversy around a militia organizing on Facebook, the violence that..
The Verge

Trump's Kenosha visit, 'Melania and Me', Serena's title chase: 5 things to know Tuesday

 The president will go to Wisconsin despite Democrats' assertions, a tell-all book about the first lady is due out and more news to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com
Trump making Kenosha trip to 'increase love' [Video]

Trump making Kenosha trip to 'increase love'

[NFA] GRAPHIC WARNING: Despite calls from local officials to reconsider the visit to the Midwestern city as emotions are still running high in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, President Donald Trump on Monday said he still plans to make the Kenosha trip. Gavino Garay has the story.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:55Published

Biden Lashes Back at Trump

 The president heads to Kenosha, despite worries of further unrest: This is your politics tip sheet.
NYTimes.com

Jacob Blake: Father 'refuses to play politics' as Trump visits Kenosha

 President Trump will meet police but not the family of a gravely injured black man when he visits Kenosha on Tuesday.
BBC News

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers asks Donald Trump to 'reconsider' planned visit to Kenosha

 President Trump plans to meet with law enforcement and survey damage from unrest after the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.        ..
WorldNews

Wisconsin's Evers to vigilantes: 'Stay home'

 Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers told vigilantes to stay out of Kenosha on a day when prosecutors charged a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two..
USATODAY.com

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Federal agents are being sent to Kenosha, Wisconsin

 Republicans have blasted Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers for not sending enough help to Kenosha on Tuesday to deal with the protests/
CBS News

What We Learned From the R.N.C.

 In a live discussion, Times national reporters talked about the themes at the Republican convention and the strategies in play to help President Trump get..
NYTimes.com

Crunch time: As Trump's team botches the 2020 pandemic Census, how Black mayors can help

 The Trump administration is cutting off the Census amid COVID. We're working to prevent an undercount that could cost states money and even House seats.
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor: State Does Not Need a Visit From Trump

Wisconsin's Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes said on Sunday the state does not need a visit from...
Newsmax - Published


Some Worry Ahead Of President Trump's Visit To Kenosha [Video]

Some Worry Ahead Of President Trump's Visit To Kenosha

President Donald Trump will be touring some of the damage from the unrest in Kenosha and will be meeting with police, but he will not be meeting with Jacob Blake's family. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:11Published
People in Kenosha express mixed feelings about the President's visit [Video]

People in Kenosha express mixed feelings about the President's visit

People in Kenosha expressed mixed feelings ahead of President Donald Trump's visit Tuesday.

Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4     Duration: 02:15Published
Kenosha officials fear Trump visit could be flashpoint for violence after days of calm [Video]

Kenosha officials fear Trump visit could be flashpoint for violence after days of calm

Kenosha is cleaning up and calming down Monday, but the relative return to normal could be upended by an upcoming presidential visit.

Credit: WGN     Duration: 02:47Published