Tampa Bay Lightning close series against Bruins to advance to Eastern Conference Finals ABC Action News - Duration: 00:28s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:28s - Published Tampa Bay Lightning close series against Bruins to advance to Eastern Conference Finals The Lightning closed the series against the reigning Eastern Conference champions Boston Bruins in double overtime. Story: https://wfts.tv/3lB8wVf 0

Related news from verified sources Lightning find series-winning goal in double-OT to boot Bruins from bubble Victor Hedman's shot at 14:10 of the second overtime went in through a crowd as the Tampa Bay...

