Make-up artist transforms into Jessica Rabbit in realistic beauty tutorial Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:10s - Published 8 minutes ago Make-up artist transforms into Jessica Rabbit in realistic beauty tutorial Serbia make-up artist Kika Studio transforms herself into a strikingly realistic Jessica Rabbit with body paint illusion. Kika Studio, who regularly creates mind-boggling illusions, filmed the footage on August 21. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this snifferpup RT @MarkWattsStudio: Transforming Table-Art: Wall Art that Transforms into 2 Tables! Changeable Art Make IT Your Own ! https://t.co/yWJNF4… 7 hours ago Mark Watts Transforming Table-Art: Wall Art that Transforms into 2 Tables! Changeable Art Make IT Your Own !… https://t.co/KQfj8Kgfld 3 days ago Mark Watts Transforming Table-Art: Wall Art that Transforms into 2 Tables! Changeable Art Make IT Your Own !… https://t.co/Oi280fgEho 1 week ago