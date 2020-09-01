Extinction Rebellion block streets in centre of Manchester, UK Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:21s - Published 8 minutes ago Extinction Rebellion block streets in centre of Manchester, UK Climate Change protesters, Extinction Rebellion have blocked streets around St Peters Square in Manchester, northwest England. Footage from Tuesday morning (September 1) shows protestors meditating and speaking in support of the Climate Emergency Bill. Protests are set to continue throughout the day, with a march through the City Centre later today. 0

