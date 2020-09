जो राजनीति में बिना विवाद काम सीखना चाहते हैं उन

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Pranab Mukherjee 13th President of India Former President Pranab Mukherjee cremated with full state honours



Former President Pranab Mukherjee was cremated with full state honours at the Lodhi road electric crematorium on September 1. Pranab Mukherjee’s son, Abhijit Mukherjee performed his last rites. His family and relatives paid their last respects wearing PPE kits while conforming to Covid-19 safeguards. An Army contingent gave a guard of honour and a gun salute to the former president. The former president died on August 31 at the age of 84. He was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi where he had been operated to remove a blood clot in his brain. Mukherjee was on ventilator since the surgery. He had also tested positive for Covid-19 at the time of his admission. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. Watch the full video for more. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:14 Published on January 1, 1970 Country lost a distinguished leader, outstanding parliamentarian: Union Cabinet on Pranab Mukherjee

