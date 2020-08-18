Dramatic Video Shows Fiery Coast Guard Rescue Off the Coast of Italy
There were 20 migrants on board when an engine fire caused an explosion.
Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Italian migrant hotspot on the brink of collapse after nearly half thousand migrants disembarkThe Italian coast guard also transported to Lampedusa another 49 people on Saturday from Banksy's rescue ship Louise Michel.
Italy picks up 49 people in need of aid from Banksy-funded boatThe Louise Michel issued a distress call after rescuing more than 200 people over two days in the Mediterranean.
