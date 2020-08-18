Global  
 

Dramatic Video Shows Fiery Coast Guard Rescue Off the Coast of Italy

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:58s - Published
There were 20 migrants on board when an engine fire caused an explosion.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.


