American Dream Opens Indoor Ski Slope
An early taste of winter for those who love to ski and snowboard.
New Jersey's American Dream mall is open its indoor ski slope.
Trump: Biden will 'demolish' American dreamPresident Trump says his Democratic challenger Joe Biden will "demolish" the American dream if he wins the White House.
Choice between radicalism and the American dreamChoice between radicalism and the American dream
Melania opens up about her own 'American Dream'In her speech on the second night of the RNC on Tuesday, First lady Melania Trump opened up about realizing her own 'American Dream,' recalling a vision she had as a little girl in Slovenia under..