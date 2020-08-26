Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

American Dream Opens Indoor Ski Slope

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:28s - Published
American Dream Opens Indoor Ski Slope

American Dream Opens Indoor Ski Slope

An early taste of winter for those who love to ski and snowboard.

New Jersey's American Dream mall is open its indoor ski slope.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump: Biden will 'demolish' American dream [Video]

Trump: Biden will 'demolish' American dream

President Trump says his Democratic challenger Joe Biden will "demolish" the American dream if he wins the White House.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:56Published
Choice between radicalism and the American dream [Video]

Choice between radicalism and the American dream

Choice between radicalism and the American dream

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:04Published
Melania opens up about her own 'American Dream' [Video]

Melania opens up about her own 'American Dream'

In her speech on the second night of the RNC on Tuesday, First lady Melania Trump opened up about realizing her own 'American Dream,' recalling a vision she had as a little girl in Slovenia under..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:56Published