CT Minimum Wage Increases Today CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:28s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:28s - Published CT Minimum Wage Increases Today The new month of September brings a pay raise for many Connecticut residents. Anyone making minimum wage is entitled to a $1 an hour increase. 0

