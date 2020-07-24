Will Prince Harry Start a Hollywood Career?

Sarah Cooper's 'How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings' in Development at CBS, 'The Crown' Showrunner on Meghan Mar



Sarah Cooper's second book, 'How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings,' is now in development at CBS, 'The Crown' showrunner explains why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are off limits &.. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:24 Published 2 weeks ago

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sue for Invasion of Privacy, 'Outer Banks' Renewed for 2nd Season & More News | THR News



Netflix renews 'Outer Banks' for another season, Disney makes changes to its theatrical release schedule amid the pandemic and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sue for invasion of privacy over illegal.. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:14 Published on July 24, 2020