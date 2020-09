'Wakanda Forever': Upstate boy honors memory of Chadwick Boseman in viral photo Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:07s - Published 6 minutes ago Carter Sweeney's favorite superhero is Black Panther. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BOSEMAN DIED FRIDAY, FOLLOWING AFOUR YEAR BATTLE WITH COLONCANCER. A SOCIAL MEDIA POST ABOUT ANUPSTATE BOY PAYING TRIBUTE TOBOSEMAN HAS GONE VIRAL, HISFAVORITE SUPERHERO IS BLACKPANTHER.BOSEMAN PORTRAYED BLACK PANTHERIN SEVERAL MARVEL MOVIES.OUR TAGGART HOUCK TONIGHT, ON AFIVE YEAR OLD’S FANDOM







You Might Like



Tweets about this AK47 RT @MaryGeren: This is so sweet and such a testament to ⁦@chadwickboseman⁩’s powerful legacy. Our kids are watching. #WakandaForever https… 22 minutes ago Velvet Cactus 'Wakanda Forever': 5-year-old boy honors memory of Chadwick Boseman in viral photo https://t.co/ILRkPJfscA This pi… https://t.co/eSQPjgTGbU 8 hours ago Arthurlee L. Mitchell, Jr. RT @MarcWYFFNews4: Beautiful story by @Taggartwyff on the Upstate boy whose tribute to Black Panther and Chadwick Boseman went viral during… 10 hours ago WXII Meredith Stutz RT @Taggartwyff: Have you seen the viral photo? Guess what? 5-yr-old Carter lives in Greenville County. Such a pleasure to help share thi… 17 hours ago Nigel Robertson 'Wakanda Forever': Upstate boy honors memory of Chadwick Boseman in viral photo https://t.co/ZaUEbCtnFM 18 hours ago