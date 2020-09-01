Charlie Hebdo's 'blasphemous' cartoons to be republished, here's why | Oneindia News

French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has decided to republish cartoons featuring the Islamic Prophet Mohammed this week ahead of trials of 14 alleged accomplices who aided the attackers who killed journalists associated with the publication in 2015.

Why has Charlie Hebdo chosen this time to republish the controversial cartoons?

