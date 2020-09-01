Fire destroys several rooms in hotel in eastern Thailand

Fire crews battle a blaze that ripped through a hotel in Pattaya, eastern Thailand, on Monday night.

Flames started at around 10pm in the 25-room hotel next to the city's Walking Street red light district.

The manager said the rooms were being used by two bar workers who were outside at the time.

Their belongings were destroyed in the fire.

Three fire trucks brought the inferno under control after around 30 minutes.

Several rooms inside the hotel were destroyed but there were no injuries.

Several locals gathered round to watch the blaze.

Onlooker, Nam, said: ''I was working in a bar when I heard people running outside and the fire trucks came.

I walked over to see the fire.''