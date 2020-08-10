Coronavirus Update: Ford's Reported Job Cuts, Kodak's Newest Stakeholder

Reporter Update: Coronavirus Pandemic Having Impact On College Application ProcessKDKA's Nicole Ford has a look at how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting the college application process.
Reporter Update: Pa. Attorney General Discusses Probe Into Brighton RehabKDKA's Nicole Ford is looking deeper into the state Attorney General's Office investigation into the coronavirus outbreak at Brighton Wellness and Rehab.
Coronavirus Update: Kodak's Loan Is Frozen Pending SEC ProbeHere's the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.