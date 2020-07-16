Global  
 

Man United's Rashford forms taskforce with food brands to feed children

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Man United's Rashford forms taskforce with food brands to feed children

Man United's Rashford forms taskforce with food brands to feed children

RESENDING WITH UPDATED RESTRICTION, PART MUST ON SCREEN CREDIT BBC BREAKFAST VIDEO SHOWS: MANCHESTER UNITED FOOTBALLER MARCUS RASHFORD BEING INTERVIEWED ABOUT HIS SCHEME TO TACKLE CHILDHOOD FOOD


Marcus Rashford leads new food poverty task force [Video]

Marcus Rashford leads new food poverty task force

Marcus Rashford has teamed up with major UK supermarkets to create a taskforce to tackle the issue of child food poverty. The Manchester United and England striker successfully campaigned for free school meal vouchers over the summer holidays. Rashford said the voucher scheme “wasn’t going to work in the long run” and that he needed to think about the best way for families to eat in the long term. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:39Published

Marcus Rashford: Man Utd striker's plans to help reduce child food poverty

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford speaks to BBC Breakfast about forming a taskforce with some...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •Daily Star


Rashford: 'If you need help, go and get help'

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford speaks to BBC Breakfast about forming a taskforce with some...
BBC News - Published


harsiwarju

#Ola and Ola#NeverJustifyFraud#StaySafe# RT @HeraldNG: Man United’s Rashford Forms Taskforce With Food Brands To Feed Kids https://t.co/snfYnF5DQo 2 minutes ago

HeraldNG

The Herald Man United’s Rashford Forms Taskforce With Food Brands To Feed Kids https://t.co/snfYnF5DQo 3 minutes ago

IndiaTodayFLASH

IndiaTodayFLASH RT @ITGDsports: #MarcusRashford has formed a task force with some major food brands to help tackle hunger among children. https://t.co/gmt… 34 minutes ago

ITGDsports

India Today Sports #MarcusRashford has formed a task force with some major food brands to help tackle hunger among children. https://t.co/gmthxPjN4P 39 minutes ago

manutdnewsonly

Man Utd Fans Video: Marcus Rashford forms taskforce to combat child food poverty https://t.co/b13HrUMjcz #MUFC #ManUTD #United https://t.co/v4iAgj3ms3 1 hour ago

republic

Republic #MarcusRashford forms taskforce with UK food brands to reduce child food poverty https://t.co/HT5I3QgOZg 2 hours ago

alriyadhdaily

AlRiyadh Daily Manchester United's Marcus Rashford @MarcusRashford forms taskforce with food brands to feed kids 👍 -… https://t.co/0mbwczv5va 2 hours ago

TOISportsNews

TOI Sports News Manchester United's Marcus Rashford forms taskforce with food brands to feed kids https://t.co/qPmFarnqAh 4 hours ago


Manchester United star Marcus Rashford leads new child food poverty task force [Video]

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford leads new child food poverty task force

Marcus Rashford is spearheading a task force on the issue of child foodpoverty and hoping it can speed up action to tackle the issue. The ManchesterUnited and England striker was successful in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Rashford forms food taskforce [Video]

Rashford forms food taskforce

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford has formed a taskforce with some of the UK's biggest food brands to try and help reduce child food poverty. Credit: BBC.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:43Published
