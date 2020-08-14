Ron Jeremy facing 20 new sexual assault charges
Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been hit with 20 new sexual assault charges, after he was arrested and charged with rape and sexual assault in June.
judy RT @madd_slander: This***Ron Jeremy is facing 250 years in Prison for Sexual Assault stemming from 2004-2020, ages 15-54, oh I hope the… 13 minutes ago
anthony smyth RT @hallondot: How the.. sick! #RonJeremy via @SkyNews
https://t.co/NgX2YJ9tj5 27 minutes ago
Miss S. How the.. sick! #RonJeremy via @SkyNews
https://t.co/NgX2YJ9tj5 1 hour ago
KAREN SALYERS RT @HLNTV: Porn star Ron Jeremy is facing an additional 20 counts of forcible rape, sexual battery, sodomy and more, according to the Los A… 1 hour ago
Final_Free999 RT @CNN: Porn star Ron Jeremy is facing an additional 20 counts of forcible rape, sexual battery, sodomy and more, according to the Los Ang… 1 hour ago
Trap TV™ Adult film star #RonJeremy facing 20 additional #sexualassault charges https://t.co/ACmigWf2cZ 1 hour ago
🎙Radio Espionage💥 RT @USATODAY: Adult film actor Ron Jeremy, 67, is already facing sex-crime charges involving four women, and now he's being charged with 20… 2 hours ago
Kaz Humphries RT @SkyNews: Ron Jeremy: Porn star facing further 20 sexual assault charges on 13 women and girls https://t.co/kUlWrkNI4w 2 hours ago
Ron Jeremy Pleads Not Guilty To 20 More Charges Of Rape, Sexual AssaultThe adult film star was charged in June with the rape of 4 other women. Jasmine Viel reports.
Former Boston Police Union President Pat Rose Faces New Sexual Assault ChargesPat Rose is facing a dozen new charges after four additional accusers came forward. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
Cuba Gooding Junior's lawyer denied motion to question accuser about breast sizeThe Jerry Maguire star has pleased not guilty to six misdemeanour charges of forcible touching and s*xual assault, with allegations suggesting he violated three women.