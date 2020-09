Actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor will lead the cast of the upcoming spooky adventure comedy film, Bhoot Police.

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are all set to collaborate for the first time in their next. The duo...

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor will play ghosthunters in Pavan Kirpalani's Bhoot Police. It will be...