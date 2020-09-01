Bear Takes a Shower Happily
Bear Takes a Shower Happily
Occurred on August 26, 2020 / Satanov, Ukraine Info from Licensor: Toshka the bear is over 25 years old.
Most of his life he was a circus bear, and it was transferred by the last owner to us for rehabilitation and life support.
A month ago, we transported him and 3 other bears.
Toshka was very afraid of people: he didn't leave the bushes for 2 weeks.
Care and attention melted his heart.
Now his favorite pastime is to shower in the sun.
He takes a sitting position and is ready to sit for hours."