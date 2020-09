Grab and go meals Lee County Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:53s - Published 58 seconds ago Lee County is providing grab and go meals for online students. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DIPLOMAT MIDDLE SCHOOL IN CAPECORAL. SCHOOL DOESN’T START HEREUNTIL 945,BUT WE ARE HERE NOW, BECAUSEJUST A BIT AGO, FAMILIES OFSTUDENTS DOING LEE HOME CONNECTTHROUGH DIPLOMAT MIDDLE, AS WELLAS DIPLOMAT ELEMENTARY ANDBAYSHORE ELEMENTARY, BAYSHOREELEMENTARY, COULD COME HERE TOPICK UP FREE GRAB-AND-GO MEALS.STUDENTS WHO ARE USING ’LEE HOMECONNECT’ WILL BE ABLE TO GO TOTHEIR ASSIGNED PICK UP LOCATION,TO GET FIVE DAYS WORTH OF BOTHBREAKFAST AND LUNCH.YOU CAN PICK THEM UP ON TUESDAYSAND THURSDAY MORNINGS.YOU’LL NEED A FORM THAT HAS YOURCHILD’S SCHOOL, HIS OR HE





