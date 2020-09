Giants' DeAndre Baker Hit With Civil Suit Over Alleged Robbery Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:22s - Published 1 week ago Giants' DeAndre Baker Hit With Civil Suit Over Alleged Robbery Three people filed a lawsuit Monday against New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, claiming that he robbed them at gunpoint during a May cookout in Miramar. 0

