Doctors help people register to vote Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:48s - Published 1 day ago Doctors help people register to vote Many doctors are not just helping their patients recover, they're also helping people register to vote ahead of the election. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend RECOVER-- THEY ARE ALSO HELPINGTHEM REGISTER TO VOTE AHEAD OFTHE ELECTION.THE PROGRAM 'VOTE E-R' -- ISHELPING THEM DO IT.IT GIVES FREE BADGES WITH Q-RCODES TO HEALTH CARE WORKERS.WHEN PATIENTS SCAN THE CODE--THEY CAN REGISTER TO VOTE ORGET THEIR MAIL IN BALLOT.DR.ALISTER MARTIN STARTED THEPROGRAM-- HE SAYS THE GOAL ISTO EMPOWER PEOPLE HURT BY THEHEALTHCARE SYSTEM TO GET OUTAND VOTE TO FIX IT.PROBLEMS WITH A SURGERY.BUT SHE CAN SOLVE THAT PROBLEMBY VOTING.WE CAN SOLVE THAT PROBLEM BYVOTING."20-THOUSAND DOCTORS NOW WEARONE OF THESE BADGES.SO FAR 'VOTE E-R' HAS HELPEDMORE THAN 10-THOUSAND PEOPLEGET REGISTERED TO VOTE OR GETTHEIR MAIL IN BALLOT.





