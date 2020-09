Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:34s - Published 5 minutes ago

Albertsons Pharmacies are stocked with the flu vaccine and have different options for people to get their vaccines.

Flu vaccine now available at Albertsons pharmacies, parking lot flu clinics

UPCOMING FLUSEASON AREAVAILABLE ATALBERTSONS..THE C-D-C ISENCOURAGINGEVERYONE TO GET AFLU SHOT THISYEAR--AND TO TRYAND GET IT AS EARLYAS POSSIBLE--TOAVOID PUTTING ASTRAIN ON HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS ASTHEY TREAT COVID-19PATIENTS.YOU CAN GET YOURFLU SHOT ATALBERTSONSPHARMACIES..

ASWELL AS PARKINGLOT CLINICS FORTHOSE WHO PREFERNOT TO GO INSIDETHE STORE.THE CLINICS AREOPEN FROM TEN TOTWO AND NOAPPOINTMENT ISNECESSARY.YOU'LL NEED ANINSURANCE CARDAND YOU MUST WEARA FACE MASK.FOR DATES ANDLOCATIONS--HEAD TOALBERTSONS DOTCOM SLASH FLU.