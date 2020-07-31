Doctor removes 80-centimetre-long rebar from woman's body in China

A doctor in southern China removed a 80-centimetre-long rebar from a woman's body.

In the video, filmed in the city of Guangzhou in Guangdong Province on August 27, a long rebar is seen stuck in a woman's body via an X-ray image.

According to reports, the woman named Xiang fell from 3 metres high and was impaled by a 80-centimetre-long rebar.

After a three hours surgery, the rebar was removed successfully and Xiang is recovering.

The video was provided by local media with permission.