Venezuela pardons more than 100 people including dozens of political opponents

The Venezuelan government said on Monday (August 31) that it had pardoned more than 100 people, including dozens of political opponents who are in prison, and have taken refuge in foreign embassies in Caracas or fled the country.

The move comes ahead of congressional elections set for December 6 that the coalition led by US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó says it is boycotting because conditions for the vote are not fair.

The names listed in the pardon don’t include prominent opposition leaders such as Leopoldo López, who remains inside a foreign ambassador’s residence in Caracas, or Julio Borges, a powerful opposition lawmaker who is in neighboring Colombia.

Relatives of some people on the list who were detained in Caracas-area prisons rushed to its gates following the government's announcement.

Minister of Communications Jorge Rodríguez listed 110 people being pardoned, although the terms of the announced amnesty were not clear.

“The government intends to deepen the process of reconciliation for national unity so that political issues are settled by peaceful means and by electoral means,” Rodríguez said.

Maduro's government framed the presidential decree as a goodwill gesture to boost participation in the upcoming election.

The announcement of the pardons came days after authorities released on house arrest lawmaker Juan Requesens, who was jailed for two years and accused of taking part in a failed attempt to attack President Nicolás Maduro with two drones that exploded during an outdoor military ceremony.