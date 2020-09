Ravens Call On Mitch McConnell To Bring George Floyd Justice In Policing Act Of 2020 Up For Vote Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:28s - Published 3 minutes ago Ravens Call On Mitch McConnell To Bring George Floyd Justice In Policing Act Of 2020 Up For Vote Players and staff members from the Baltimore Ravens have sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, urging him to bring police reform legislation up for a vote. Katie Johnston reports. 0

