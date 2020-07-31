Global  
 

Robin Williams' Final Days Detailed In 'Robin's Wish'

Six years after the passing of Robin Williams, his life is celebrated in the new documentary "Robin's Wish", which takes a look into the final days of the Oscar winner's private life and his rare neurological disease known as Lewy Body Dementia, which many believe attributed to his suicide.

The film's director Tylor Norwood reveals what it was like working closely with Williams' widow to hear her side and the final days spent with the actor.


New film examines final years of Robin Williams' life

A new documentary about actor Robin Williams examines his health decline in his final years. The...
