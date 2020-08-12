Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sturgeon announces draft bill for Scottish Indyref2

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Sturgeon announces draft bill for Scottish Indyref2

Sturgeon announces draft bill for Scottish Indyref2

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told MSPs a draft bill will be drawn up setting out the timing, terms and question for a new Scottish independence referendum.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

Scotland's gym-goers and swimmers return as Sturgeon eases coronavirus restrictions [Video]

Scotland's gym-goers and swimmers return as Sturgeon eases coronavirus restrictions

Fitness fans trickle back into gyms and swimming pools across Scotland, asFirst Minister Nicola Sturgeon eased lockdown restrictions slightly ahead ofschedule. Liam Catling, who manages PureGym in Kirkcaldy, Fife, says peoplehave been keen to try the gym, which had been due to open for the first timethe day before lockdown began.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Nicola Sturgeon: 'This virus cannot define our futures'

 Scottish Conservative finance spokesman Murdo Fraser said Nicola Sturgeon had to face up to the issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic "now, not later". He..
WorldNews
£59m funding for Scotland's culture sector announced [Video]

£59m funding for Scotland's culture sector announced

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced a £59m package of support for the culture and heritage sectors, which comes from the £97m given to the Scottish government through the Barnett formula. Theatres, galleries, comedy clubs, music venues and nightclubs are among the groups eligible for the new fund, with information on how to apply to be released next week. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published
Sturgeon’s sadness at Mercy Baguma’s death, as UK minister deflects questions [Video]

Sturgeon’s sadness at Mercy Baguma’s death, as UK minister deflects questions

Nicola Sturgeon said she is “consumed with sadness” and anger at the death ofMercy Baguma, who was found dead next to her starving baby in a Glasgow flat,as a UK Government minister refused to answer questions on the matter. TheUgandan woman’s body was discovered by police in Govan on Saturday and theScottish First Minister has now called for a complete reform of the UK’s“deeply inhumane” asylum system. The Positive Action in Housing (PAIH) charitysaid Ms Baguma’s one-year-old son was “found crying beside his mother’s body,weakened from several days of starvation”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:40Published

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Scottish residents rescued by boat from flooded homes [Video]

Scottish residents rescued by boat from flooded homes

credit: Aimee Miller Residents have been rescued from their homes byfirefighters with boats following flooding in central Scotland. The ScottishFire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received calls to “significant flooding”incidents in West Lothian due to heavy rain on Thursday evening. Two SFRSwater rescue teams with boats helped rescue residents from 14 properties inPyothall Court in Broxburn, West Lothian.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:25Published
What are the rules on face coverings in UK schools? [Video]

What are the rules on face coverings in UK schools?

The Government has tweaked the rules for face coverings in schools in Englandafter coming under pressure to follow Scotland’s example, where older pupilswill be required to wear face coverings in between lessons from next week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:15Published

Member of the Scottish Parliament representative of the people who has been elected to serve in the Scottish Parliament

Nicola Sturgeon updates MSPs on train derailment [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon updates MSPs on train derailment

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has addressed the Scottish Parliament following an "extremely serious incident" in which a ScotRail passenger train derailed west of Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire on Wednesday morning. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:46Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Extinction Rebellion demand climate emergency bill [Video]

Extinction Rebellion demand climate emergency bill

Members of Extinction Rebellion gathered in Parliament Square on Tuesday to demand that MPs back the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published
Parents’ thoughts on children returning to school [Video]

Parents’ thoughts on children returning to school

Parents outside Charles Dickens Primary School in Southwark, London give their thoughts on their children returning to the classroom for the start of the academic year. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:46Published

Ravi Shankar Prasad writes to Mark Zuckerberg over Facebook's 'political bias'

 In a strongly worded letter, the minister detailed instances of bias by Facebook India against BJP and the right-wing in general. "As a transnational digital..
DNA
Facebook threatens to stop news sharing in Australia over law that would make them pay for content [Video]

Facebook threatens to stop news sharing in Australia over law that would make them pay for content

Facebook said it would block publishers and people from sharing news content over proposed legislation in Australia that would have them pay for news.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Draft bill on Indyref2 to be set out in parliament, Sturgeon announces

The Scottish Government is to introduce legislation setting out the timings and terms for a second...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this