Sturgeon announces draft bill for Scottish Indyref2

Fitness fans trickle back into gyms and swimming pools across Scotland, asFirst Minister Nicola Sturgeon eased lockdown restrictions slightly ahead ofschedule. Liam Catling, who manages PureGym in Kirkcaldy, Fife, says peoplehave been keen to try the gym, which had been due to open for the first timethe day before lockdown began.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced a £59m package of support for the culture and heritage sectors, which comes from the £97m given to the Scottish government through the Barnett formula.
Theatres, galleries, comedy clubs, music venues and nightclubs are among the groups eligible for the new fund, with information on how to apply to be released next week.
Nicola Sturgeon said she is “consumed with sadness” and anger at the death ofMercy Baguma, who was found dead next to her starving baby in a Glasgow flat,as a UK Government minister refused to answer questions on the matter. TheUgandan woman’s body was discovered by police in Govan on Saturday and theScottish First Minister has now called for a complete reform of the UK’s“deeply inhumane” asylum system. The Positive Action in Housing (PAIH) charitysaid Ms Baguma’s one-year-old son was “found crying beside his mother’s body,weakened from several days of starvation”.
credit: Aimee Miller Residents have been rescued from their homes byfirefighters with boats following flooding in central Scotland. The ScottishFire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received calls to “significant flooding”incidents in West Lothian due to heavy rain on Thursday evening. Two SFRSwater rescue teams with boats helped rescue residents from 14 properties inPyothall Court in Broxburn, West Lothian.
The Government has tweaked the rules for face coverings in schools in Englandafter coming under pressure to follow Scotland’s example, where older pupilswill be required to wear face coverings in between lessons from next week.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has addressed the Scottish Parliament following an "extremely serious incident" in which a ScotRail passenger train derailed west of Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire on Wednesday morning.
Members of Extinction Rebellion gathered in Parliament Square on Tuesday to demand that MPs back the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill.
Parents outside Charles Dickens Primary School in Southwark, London give their thoughts on their children returning to the classroom for the start of the academic year.