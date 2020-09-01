Shannon reacts to Bucks’ Game 1 loss to Heat: ‘They got their hands full with Jimmy Butler’

Global  
 

The Miami Heat took on the Milwaukee Bucks in the first game of the series.

And Jimmy Butler led his team to a win with a playoff high 40-points.

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk what this early loss could mean to Giannis Antetokounmpo, and whether the playoff favorites Bucks should have anything to worry about in the upcoming games.


