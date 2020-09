Akon Discusses Plans For 'Akon City' In Senegal Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:57s - Published 5 minutes ago Akon Discusses Plans For 'Akon City' In Senegal Akon holds a press conference in Senegal to discuss his $6 billion project to construct "Akon City", a utopian city inspired by the fictional country of Wakanda in the 2018 blockbuster film "Black Panther". 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend