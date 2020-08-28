ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

Global  
 

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Tuesday, September 1, that 721 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

That's according to numbers (just released by the indiana state department of health.

16 more hoosiers have died from the novel coronavirus.

That brings the statewide number of deaths to just under 31-hundred since the pandemic began.

Locally - tippecanoe county has 12 new cases and there is another one in benton county.

Head over to wlfi dot com for a county by county breakdown.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 274 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new deaths including one new death in Harrison County and one new death in Jackson County.

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, August 31, that 897 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Today, the Mississippi State Department of Health reports 599 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths. The statewide total stands at 81,294 confirmed cases and 2,413 deaths.

