Leblond starts fast

Coach kim huss looking for good strong win for the home opener.....==== we'll start with the first set...tessa pinkleman serving for leblond...rock port is able to handle the serve...and then some good movement by leblond...and its zoey o'meara who clears it and scores for the golden eagles..

Leblond takes the first set 25-17..

======to the second set where rock port is looking for a response...and a response they get..here is a nice serve from olivia baucom...and then kierstyn jakub with the spike..

Here come the blue jays... ======but leblond is able to rally the troops and hold on... as they close out this match and win all three sets..golden eagles start 1-0 on the year..