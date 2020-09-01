Intense Himalayan border standoff between China and India

An Indian army convoy was seen on Tuesday (September 1) moving towards the border region of Ladakh, where a recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

China said on Tuesday that it was seeking a peaceful resolution to its Himalayan border dispute with India following the most violent confrontation between the two nations in decades.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country would be proud that the Indian soldiers died while fighting.

The clash in the Ladakh region on Monday was the first deadly confrontation between India and China since 1975.

Experts said it would be difficult for the two nations to ease heightened tensions.