'Messi has earned the right to leave'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:09s - Published
Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font says the club should respect Lionel Messi's wish to leave and that he's earned the right to retire where he likes.


Deco: I can´t imagine a Barca without Messi but it can happen

Lionel Messi must be convinced Barcelona remain the right club for him, according to former team-mate...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Transfer news live updates including latest on Messi, Man Utd & Chelsea

Transfer news live updates including latest on Messi, Man Utd & Chelsea The transfer window got the biggest possible twist on Tuesday when Lionel Messi told Barcelona that...
Daily Star - Published

Lionel Messi: How Barcelona signed their legendary star on a napkin and look set to lose him thanks to a fax

Try and picture Lionel Messi in anything other than a Barcelona shirt. It’s impossible, right? Most...
talkSPORT - Published


Messi 'right' to tell Barca he wants out [Video]

Messi 'right' to tell Barca he wants out

Spanish football expert Graham Hunter says Lionel Messi has 'done the right thing' by telling Barcelona he wants to leave the club.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:38Published
Setien: Messi is right, we must improve [Video]

Setien: Messi is right, we must improve

Barcelona head coach Quique Setien says Lionel Messi was right to say that the team cannot win the Champions League this season unless they improve their performances.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published
Boy, 12, lands perfect Messi-esque freekick through ring hung from goalpost in Southern India [Video]

Boy, 12, lands perfect Messi-esque freekick through ring hung from goalpost in Southern India

A 12-year-old boy impersonating football legend Lionel Messi landed the perfect free-kick through a ring that had been hung at the top right corner of the goalpost in southern India's Kerala. (May..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published