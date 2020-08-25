Global  
 

Major Airlines Eliminate Flight-Change Fees to Lure You to Fly

Alaska Airlines joined the bandwagon of airlines ditching flight-change fees.

The airline industry is ditching change fees because it’s desperate for people to fly

The airline industry is ditching change fees because it’s desperate for people to fly American Airlines and Delta Air Lines both said they would permanently eliminate fees associated with...
Flying to or from the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Laura approaches? Change your flight without fee

Due to fly in Hurricane Laura's path? Major airlines including United, Southwest, Delta, American...
The beginning of the end of airline change fees? United is ditching them for good – with a major catch

Airlines have waived onerous change fees since the coronavirus crisis began, but United is the first...
the big three airlines united delta and american are permanently scrapping ticket change fees on domestic flight.

As a way to give business a bounce during the pandemic, United Airlines said it will be getting rid of its $200 ticket-change fee. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

