Major Airlines Eliminate Flight-Change Fees to Lure You to Fly

Airlines have waived onerous change fees since the coronavirus crisis began, but United is the first...

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines both said they would permanently eliminate fees associated with...

Hiro #UnitedAirlines ( #UAL #UA ) to eliminate change fees permanently on flight tickets for U.S. travel effective immedi… https://t.co/25eAX2ngxA 2 days ago

Debbie D. 🇨🇦🇩🇪 Wow: All 3 Major US Airlines Eliminate Change Fees “Permanently” https://t.co/pnh34V2B2H by @Flytrippers https://t.co/vVtOXyiPAZ 13 hours ago