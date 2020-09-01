Global  
 

Gervonta Davis On Training With Floyd Mayweather Jr. Ahead Of Santa Cruz Fight: 'He's Been A Big Help For This Camp'

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Baltimore native Gervonta Davis is preparing for his first fight in nearly a year.

He will face Leo Santa Cruz in a championship bout on October 24 with Davis' WBA lightweight title and Santa Cruz's WBA junior lightweight title on the line.

Katie Johnston reports.


